RBI Monetary Policy Announcements: Here Are 10 Key Takeaways

The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision today, which is a four-time exercise carried out by the central bank and the government in a year to keep an eye on the economy. This routine process proposes the route ahead, policies to be taken and the control inflation.

Today's announcements by the RBI Governor have been done on the background of its strong communication between the wide fraction of people and the banks operating in the ecosystem. The announcements by the Governor have also termed the Indian economy and its financial sectors as strong and resilient in a world of unprecedented headwinds and swift cross currents.

The RBI has further highlighted that India continues to focus on preserving price and financial stability. The Indian banking system remains stable and resilient, credit growth is robust and domestic financial markets have evolved in an orderly manner

Here are the 10 key highlights of the MPC meet announcements made today

1. No change in the repo rate: The MPC has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. A repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of India lends money to the banks operating in India. The standing deposit facility remains at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent. This decision was taken on account of the realization that global economic activity is expected to decelerate in 2023 amid inflation and other geopolitical tensions.

2. Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: After a lot of apprehension in the market on a second demonetization-like situation, the RBI Governor has said that Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore have come back. A total of 85 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes have been deposited as of now which is the crucial factor driving the system's liquidity.

3. Ambitious CBDC target: The RBI Governor has stated that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will attract 1 million customers by June end. The CBDC launched in India in December 2022 will essentially be an impetus in cross-border payments in less time and low cost.

4. CPI: The RBI is keeping a close eye on the climatic consequences like the El Nino and the Monsoon and has called it a crucial factor in the decisions to come. The consumer price inflation eased in March-April 2023 and moved into the tolerance band declining from 6.7 per cent of that in 2022-23. The findings further highlight that the Headline Inflation is still above the target and will remain so in the projections of 2023-24. CPI inflation is projected at 5.1 per cent for 2023-24 with Q1 at 4.6 per cent, Q2 at 5.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent.

5. Growth in India: Investments, net exports and an increase in manufacturing have paved the way for a more progressive growth figure. India has witnessed a surprising GDP projection of 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 contrary to the projections by the expert. Real GDP growth in Q4:2022-23 accelerated to 6.1 per cent from 4.5 per cent in Q3. For the current fiscal, the real GDP projections are 6.5 per cent with Q1 at 8 per cent, Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6 per cent and Q4 at 5.7 per cent.

6. Industries and household consumption: In the present year, factors like household consumption, vehicle sales, air passenger traffic and credit card expenditures are all driving the economy to good growth. Steel consumption, cement output, production and import of capital goods have remained resilient which has also led to the flow of resources worth above Rs 2.7 lakh crore in 2023-24.

7. Agriculture: Inflation is said to be consistent considering the higher production of rabi crops and an expected normal monsoon season. In addition to that, the Kharif crops also remain resilient as per the projections of the IMD's normal southwest monsoon. However, uncertainties remain on account of factors like El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole. The prices of sugar, rice and crude oil will also be watched consistently to analyze the risks of inflation.

8. Export Initiatives: India plans to achieve the target of $1 trillion in merchandise export by 2030. This is proposed to be facilitated by the leveraging free trade agreement, boosting manufacturing capacity, and Production linked Incentives in the various sectors.

9. e-RUPI vouchers: RBI proposes to expand the scope and reach of e-RUPI by allowing non-bank companies to issue them which are at present issued by the banks on behalf of government and corporations. This expansion ambition will help enhance the operations of digital payments in the country and will simplify the issuance and redemption processes.

10. Digital Payments and foreign transactions: To further facilitate the payment options for those who wish to travel to other countries, the RBI has announced the RuPay Forex cards to ease transactions which would in a way popularize the existing UPI option available in India. In addition to this, the operations of the Bharat Bill Payment System were also expanded in December last year to encourage greater participation.