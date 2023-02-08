RBI Monetary Policy: From Repo Rate To ATM Machines For Coins, Check All Key Points Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, February 8 announced the first Monetary Policy of the year 2023, after a two-day review meeting that began on Monday. Das said that the unprecedented events in the last three years had put Monetary Policy to the test, adding that there is a surge in global inflation which calls for changes in the Monetary Policy.

"The global economic outlook doesn't look as grim now as it did a few months ago, growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation still remains well above the target in major economies," the RBI governor said.

Unprecedented events of the last three years have put to test monetary policy across the world. Emerging market economies are facing sharp tradeoffs between supporting economic activity and controlling inflation while preserving policy credibility: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/1oHOMJXF2W — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

He also asserted that the Indian economy remains resilient amid volatile global developments. Das also highlighted that investment activity in the country continues to gain traction. Here are the key points of the Monetary Policy February 2023.

