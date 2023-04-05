RBI Monetary Policy: Here Are 12 Key Instruments You Should Be Aware Of

The RBI is poised at taking a relook at the monetary policy. here are all the instruments that the RBI can implement to revise its policies:

The 12 instruments of monetary policy:

Repo rate (Repurchasing option rate): Commercial banks take loans from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by keeping securities with RBI. The RBI then charges the bank with a certain interest rate, that interest rate is commonly known as the Repo rate. This is exactly the same manner in which a bank charges customers interest rates on loans and keeps collateral as security.

Reverse Repo Rate: The difference between the repo rate and reverse repo rate is that here the RBI borrows money from the commercial banks and the bank charges a rate to RBI. If a bank has extra money, it can store it with the RBI for a short period of time.

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) Rate: The SDF rate is the interest rate that can be charged by banks to RBI when they park their money with RBI. However, in this, the RBI doesn’t issue any collateral, thus, making it easy for commercial banks who have excess securities and don’t want to overburden themselves. SDF rate is higher than the Reverse Repo Rate.

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Rate: MSF rate is the interest rate at which the commercial banks can borrow money from the RBI overnight. The loans taken are for emergency circumstances only and saves the bank from volatile situations. MSF rate is always higher than the repo rate.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF): LAF is the facility which allows the commercial banks to borrow from the RBI or vice versa on a certain repo or reverse repo rate. It is the facility which helps them to manage liquidity.

LAF Corridor: LAF corridor tells the difference between Repo rate and the Reverse Repo Rate. It is the same as the LAF mentioned above. The bank conducts auctions to inject banks with liquidity or to take liquidity from them.

Main Liquidity Management Tool: Liquidity management tools are methods used by businesses and financial institutions to ensure they have enough cash available to meet their short-term needs. These tools may include maintaining reserves, issuing short-term debt, or using lines of credit to manage cash flow.

Fine-tuning operations: refer to the process of making small adjustments to a system or process to optimise its performance or achieve a specific goal. This can involve adjusting parameters, testing different configurations, and continuously monitoring and refining the system.

Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) is the amount of funds that banks are required to maintain in the form of liquid assets such as cash, gold, or government securities, as a percentage of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). It is a tool used by central banks to regulate the economy by controlling the credit flow in the system.

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): Cash Reserve Ratio is the minimum amount of liquidity that a bank is supposed to hold. Liquidity is the amount of cash that financial institutions have. The CRR is regulated and imposed by the RBI.

Open Market Operations (OMO): Open Market Operations is how the RBI balances the security and liquidity of banks. If there is excess liquidity, RBI will suck liquidity and release securities, whereas if securities are too high, it will take securities and inject liquidity.