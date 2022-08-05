In a huge development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday announced an increase in the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect as the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation policy to ensure that inflation remains within the target going towards while support growth. In addition to this, the RBI has retained its FY 2022-23 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast at 7.2%. Notably, the real GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%.

In its monetary policy statement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC decided that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 5.15% and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank rate stand revised to 5.65%.

Inflation projected at 6.7% for FY 22-23

On inflation, the RBI governor stated that the inflation in the country is projected at 6.7% for the financial year 2022-23. He said that the current account deficit will remain within the sustainable limits. "The external debt to GDP ratio fell from 21.2% in March 2021 to 19.9% in March 2022. Net international investment position to GDP ratio improved from -13.2% to 11.6% over the same time period," RBI Governor said.