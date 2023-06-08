RBI MPC: Banking Shares Gain After RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.50%

After opening flat in early trade on Thursday, Nifty Bank index gained around 0.40 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Nifty Bank, the index comprising of the most liquid banking stocks jumped closer to the all time high of 44,498.60, gaining 160 points. The indices opened at 44,208.30, with all the constituents of the index gaining except for Axis Bank which lost around 0.75 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank which fell 1.35 per cent. HDFC bank was the highest gainer and saw 0.90 per cent hike. Banking and financial stocks are sensitive to rate changes.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously decided to hold repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent. It also announced to maintain a policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" as inflation in the country has been trending below 6 per cent, the upper threshold of tolerance since the last two months.

The government has instructed the central bank to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

“MPC decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, Standing Deposit Facility Rate remains at 6.25 per cent. Marginal Standing Facility Rate and Bank Rate unchanged at 6.75 per cent", said RBI Shaktikanta Das.

“Indian economy and financial sector is resilient and the domestic macro fundamentals are strengthening", he added.