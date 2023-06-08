RBI MPC: Real Estate Industry Hails Central Bank's Decision To Keep Interest Rates On Hold

Real estate industry on Thursday hailed Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep repo rate steady for second time in a row. RBI decided keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent, a move that was anticipated by market watchers.

“Judgement is welcome news for prospective homebuyers who plan to apply for home loans in the near future. The current momentum in housing sales, which have shown spectacular increase in the first quarter of 2023, is anticipated to be sustained by the unaltered repo rate. Housing sales in the top seven cities have risen to unprecedented heights, reaching 1.14 lakh units,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group.

The expectation for steady repo rate is encouraging for people looking to take home loans to buy their first home because most banks' interest rates are expected to stay in the single digits. Leading banks currently offer interest rates between 8.7 per cent and 9.65 per cent.

"Any future rate hike by the RBI, however, has the potential to push these rates into the double digits,” Puri said.

With rising home demand fuelled by cheap borrowing rates and supportive government policies, India's real estate market has recently seen tremendous growth. The industry's increasing trajectory is anticipated to be supported in the coming months by the sustained availability of affordable home loans.

'RBI's repo rate decision a welcome move'

"The Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain the status quo for the second time is a welcome move and in line with expectations. This affirms the view that interest rates will only have one direction, which is downwards. This is a big positive for home buyers as they know that their EMIs down the line will only decrease further. A lot of fence-sitters are expected to jump in, and developers are likely to cash in on this pent-up demand,” said Piyush Bothra, Co-founder and CFO of Square Yards.

Niranjan Hiranandani, national vice Chairman of NAREDCO hailed the RBI's move and said that the discerning homebuyers should avail benefits of cooling inflation, stable home loan rates.

"India Inc hails the accommodative stance of the RBI with recurrent pause in the repo rate hike at 6.50 per cent as record high inflation eases off gradually. As a snowball effect, respite in home loan interest rates will augur well to fuel an uptick in housing sales across segments. Now, discerning homebuyers should avail the benefits of cooling inflation, stable home loan rates, conducive real estate market dynamics in the backdrop of buoyancy in GDP growth, domestic demand, and availability of sufficient liquidity," Hiranandani said.

Home loan EMIs set to remain same

Vimal Nadar, head of research at Colliers India said that RBI's move reinforces central bank's effort to support growth.

"RBI's move to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent reinforces the Central Bank's effort to support domestic growth and creating a conducive lending ecosystem. The latest inflation at 4.7 per cent is encouraging; however, it needs to be aligned with other high-frequency indicators to buoy growth in a sustainable manner. As home loan rates are already at elevated levels of 9 per cent and above, this is a significant breather for lenders, developers, and homebuyers. First-time homebuyers will be better placed to make their home buying decision in a stable lending rate regime. Fence-sitters in the affordable and mid-segment will have greater visibility of their EMIs and thus affect buying," Nadar said.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously decided to hold repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent and maintained policy stance as "withdrawal of accommodation" as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent in the last two months.

The MPC had continuously raised rates for six times in a row starting with an off cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking spike in inflation which soared after Russian invasion of Ukraine. The RBI has collectively raised repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent before hitting a pause button in the April policy decision after inflation cooled down to 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in March.