RBI MPC To Hold Policy Steady While Intensifying Its Hawkish Stance

The upcoming meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is anticipated to uphold its current key rates, yet adopt a more assertive stance due to mounting concerns about escalating food prices, as indicated by economists and market participants.

According to a Reuters poll conducted from July 13 to 31, 75 economists predict that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will maintain its repo rate at 6.50 per cent during its policy meeting on August 10.

India's usual seasonal increase in food prices during the monsoon period led to a surge in headline inflation in June. This aligns with the MPC's perspective that the battle against inflation is still ongoing, as noted in the RBI's recent bulletin.

However, the surge in food prices this year has been more significant than anticipated and is expected to persist.

Hawkish tone to continue

Shilan Shah, Deputy Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, suggests that the MPC meeting will likely intensify its hawkish tone.

"It's likely that the hawkish rhetoric will be dialled up further in the MPC meeting," Shilan said.

DBS Bank points out that the evolving inflation trend poses an upside risk of 80-100 basis points to the MPC's current inflation projection of 5.2 per cent for the September quarter.

June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.81 per cent, ending a four-month downward trend. Economists anticipate that the July CPI, to be revealed on August 12, could exceed 6 per cent, surpassing the RBI's comfort range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent for inflation.

During its June policy meeting, the MPC reaffirmed its commitment to guiding inflation towards its medium-term target of 4 per cent, rather than simply keeping it below 6 per cent.

DBS Bank said that not only are expectations of rate cuts diminishing, but the OIS curve suggests a 40-50 per cent probability of a 25 basis point increase over the next two RBI meetings.

Rates to remain at 6.5 per cent until Q1 2024

ANZ economists also share this viewpoint, suggesting that there's a stronger case for the RBI to sound more hawkish in its upcoming meeting, despite maintaining the repo rate.

"There is, therefore, greater reason for the RBI to sound more hawkish at its upcoming meeting, even if it will likely keep the repo rate unchanged," they said.

"It will also possibly emphasise a larger need to be watchful of the second-round effects of high food prices and inflation expectations."

They anticipate that the RBI might emphasise the importance of vigilance regarding the secondary effects of elevated food prices and inflation expectations.

A majority of the polled economists believe that rates will remain at 6.5 per cent until the first quarter of 2024, followed by a reduction of 50 basis points by the end of June. This timing aligns with the market's expectations for the US Federal Reserve to initiate its rate cuts.

Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager-Fixed Income at Quantum AMC said, "The bond market will take cues from the RBI's assessment of the current spike in food prices and its impact on the overall inflation outlook and monetary policy."

(With Reuters inputs)