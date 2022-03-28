RBI Releases Schedules List, Banks To Be Closed For 9 Days In April; Details Inside

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule list released recently, banks will be closed for nine days in April. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Also, it is pertinent to mention that banking holidays are based on state-specific festivals and might vary from one state to the next.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in April 2022 according to RBI

April 1 (Friday): Banks will remain closed due to the early closing of accounts. Banks will be shut in almost all parts of the country, with exceptions for Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla.

April 2 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and the Union territory of Jammu-Kashmir due to the Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

April 4 (Monday): Banks will be shut in the state of Jharkhand on the occasion of Sarhul.

April 5 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Telangana on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.

April 14 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in all states on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, except in the states of Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

April 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu, except in the state of Rajasthan and Union Territory of Jammu and Srinagar.

April 16 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed only in the state of Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

April 19 (Wednesday): Banks will remain closed only in the Union Territory of Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.

April 21 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed only in the state of Tripura on account of Garia Puja.



However, in total, there are 15 holidays in the month of April 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list comprises 9 of the total 15 bank holidays in April 2022. Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are the only remaining holidays. Customers can, however, use online banking tools to conduct crucial financial tasks during bank holidays.