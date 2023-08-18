RBI Revamps Loan Penalty Norms To Curb Banks' Revenue-boosting Tactics

RBI guidelines on loan penalty: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines to tackle banks' practices of using penal interest on loan defaults to boost their revenues. Effective from January 1, 2024, these rules are aimed at ensuring that penal charges are only imposed to encourage credit discipline and not as a means of revenue generation. According to the RBI's updated regulations, banks are now prohibited from categorising penalties for non-compliance as 'penal interest' and adding them to the interest rate on loans. Instead, these penalties should be treated as separate 'penal charges', with no compounding interest.

Fair Lending Practice - Penal Charges in Loan Accountshttps://t.co/ItjpHPBzGz — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) August 18, 2023

"Penalty, if charged, for non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract by the borrower shall be treated as 'penal charges' and shall not be levied in the form of 'penal interest' that is added to the rate of interest charged on the advances," RBI said in a notification.

The RBI's decision comes after noticing divergent practices amongst banks when applying penal interest rates on defaulting borrowers. While the concept of penal interest is intended to enforce credit discipline, the RBI found that some banks were misusing it to bolster their revenues.

Fair play demanded

Transparency is a key focus of the new guidelines. Banks have been barred from introducing additional components to the interest rate structure beyond what's outlined by the RBI. They are also required to establish board-approved policies for penal charges and similar fees related to loans.

The RBI emphasised that the quantum of penal charges should be proportional to the severity of the breach of loan contract terms. Discrimination within specific loan categories is strictly prohibited. To enhance transparency, banks must clearly disclose the rationale and amount of penal charges within loan agreements and on their official websites. Borrowers must be informed about penal charges when they receive reminders for non-compliance.

Instant loan impact

The RBI's directive requires banks to implement these changes promptly. For new loans or renewals, the new guidelines are effective immediately. Existing loans are required to be transitioned to the new penal charges regime at the next review or renewal date, or within six months of the circular's effective date.

It is important to note that these revised instructions do not apply to credit cards, external commercial borrowings, trade credits, and structured obligations, which are governed by separate directives.