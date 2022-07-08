RBI Slaps Penalties On Federal Bank, Bank Of India For Shortfall In Regulatory Compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) levied penalties of Rs 5.72 crore and Rs 70 lakh on Federal Bank and Bank of India respectively for failing to adhere with regulatory compliance. The Federal Bank failed to comply with the central bank's direction associated with providing financial servcies. Likewise, Bank of India failed to comply with Know your Customer (KYC) directions.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said in a statement issued regarding the penalty on Federal Bank.

Federal bank and Bank of India penalised for non-compliance

Federal Bank

The RBI conducted the Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2020, and an examination of the risk assessment report and scrutiny report, wherein it was found that 'the bank failed to ensure that no incentive (cash or non-cash) was paid to its staff engaged in insurance broking/corporate agency services by the insurance company.'

Bank of India

The financial regulator conducted the Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2020, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report 2019 and Risk Mitigation Plan 2019. The bank in this case 'failed to allot Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC) to a large number of customers and failed to complete the process even within extended timelines'.

Image: PTI