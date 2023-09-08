RBI Takes Steps To Gradually End Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio

Incremental cash reserve ratio: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on September 8 that it will gradually phase out the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) policy. This decision was made after a review of the policy. The central bank explained that the amounts held under the I-CRR would be released in a staged manner to prevent abrupt disruptions to system liquidity and to maintain orderly functioning in the money markets.

The I-CRR policy was implemented on August 12, requiring banks to maintain a 10 per cent incremental cash reserve ratio as part of the RBI's strategy to manage excess liquidity in the banking system after the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note.

RBI Governor Das emphasised that the central bank had introduced the incremental CRR as a temporary measure to address the liquidity surplus and ensure financial and price stability. He assured that banks would still have sufficient liquidity for their lending operations.

Increased investments in Fintech

In related news, the RBI has advocated for increased investments in the digital payments industry, recognising its growing importance in the financial landscape. Additionally, retail inflation, while expected to have declined in August, remains at a relatively high level of 7 per cent.

Earlier, on May 19, the RBI had announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, allowing citizens to either exchange or deposit the notes in their accounts. As of July 31, the central bank reported that Rs 3.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes, accounting for 88 per cent of those in circulation, had been returned to the banking system.