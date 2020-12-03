RBI Tells HDFC Bank To Halt Digital Launches, New Credit Cards After Multiple Outages

The HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked it temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after an outage at its data centre which impacted operations last month.

'Temporarily stop all launches of digital business-generating activities'

"RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Bank said the RBI order "has advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its program Digital 2.0 and other proposed business generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers". In addition, the order has directed the Bank's Board to examine the lapses and fixes accountability, HDFC Bank added.

The HDFC bank said the above measures shall be considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with the major critical observations as identified by the RBI. HDFC Bank said "over the last two years, it has taken several measures to fortify its IT systems and will continue to work swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the regulator in this regard.

"The bank has been taking conscious, concrete steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels and assures its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations. The bank believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business," it added.

READ | HDFC Bank to handle salary accounts of Mumbai cops

READ | HDFC Bank shares jump 3 pc after Q2 earnings

Last month, HDFC Bank faced an outage at one of its data centres, leading to disruption in operations like net banking, debit card payment. Notably, this was the second outage faced by customers accessing HDFC Bank’s payment stack in the past 12 months. The lender’s net banking and mobile application were down for three days consecutively in December 2019.

Dear Customers,



The services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 22, 2020

READ | Aditya Puri hands over charge, Jagdishan takes over as HDFC Bank MD & CEO

READ | iPhone 12 pre-orders live in India: HDFC cardholders can avail cashback up to Rs 6,000