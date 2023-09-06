RBI To Engage In Short-term Rupee Swaps To Regulate Liquidity

Regulating rupee liquidity: Traders have suggested that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has likely conducted very short-maturity USD/INR swaps through public sector banks, possibly as a means to manage rupee liquidity.

In recent days, the central bank has executed USD/INR sell-buy swaps with a value date of Sept. 6, maturing on Sept. 8. This implies that on Sept. 6, the RBI is effectively withdrawing rupee liquidity, which will be reintroduced on Sept. 8.

A swap trader at a foreign bank commented, "This is evidently a strategic move aimed at managing rupee liquidity."

As of Sept. 5, India's banking system continued to experience a liquidity surplus of over Rs 1.5 trillion ($18.05 billion). RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra had previously expressed concerns about the inflation outlook due to the excess liquidity in the banking system.

Draining out the excess liquidity

The swap trader suggested that the RBI was likely siphoning off the surplus liquidity, noting that the maturity date of the swap coincides with the day when the current incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) maintenance ends.

Additionally, Sept. 8 is a reporting Friday, when banks are required to report their reserve requirements.

With variable-rate reverse repos not eliciting significant responses from banks, the RBI may have opted for the swap approach to manage the excess liquidity, according to another banker. However, the banker noted, "Having said that, it is unusual for the swap period to be just two days."

A senior treasury official at a private bank speculated that the sell-buy swaps conducted by public sector banks could be attributed to a funding mismatch arising from I-CRR.

Bankers anticipate that the RBI may instruct lenders to continue maintaining additional cash reserves for two more fortnights, possibly with some adjustments to the proportions.

