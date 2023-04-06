RBI's Decision Has Provided The Right Opportunity To Reduce Debt-burden: Expert

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 basis points has been welcomed widely by the housing and financial sectors. Financial expert, Adhil Shetty, CEO, bankbazaar.com explains how this could be an opportunity for borrowers to lower debt burden.

Dealing with the loan burden

After raising the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022, to bring inflation within its tolerance limit, the RBI has pressed pause on the repo rate hike to check the central bank’s progress thus far, sending positive sentiments across sectors. Following the steep 250 basis points hike over the last year, retail loan rates have gone up. So much so, that in some cases, home loan borrowers have seen their tenors increase from 20 years to 50 years. Since lenders could not increase tenors beyond the retirement age, the only option that remained was to increase EMIs, which may not be feasible for all borrowers. Homeowners, reeling under the pressure of lengthening loan tenors and rising interest rates, will find much relief after today’s announcement.

Lowering debt burden is priority

However, lowering their debt burden should continue to be a priority for borrowers. This is where refinancing to a lower rate can help. On home loan interest rates, even as the benchmark repo rate has increased, spreads have fallen. Spreads are what banks charge over and above the repo rate. Today, the lowest spreads over the repo are 1.90-2.00%. Having a lower rate helps in pulling back your rising loan tenor and thus saving your money. You can also consider voluntarily hiking your EMI, and pre-paying wherever possible.

Impact on stock markets and FDs

Stock markets might see the short-term appreciation on the back of this announcement. The long term remains to be seen but the outlook gets optimistic. Long-term debts will appreciate, and bond fund NAVs should rise in the short term. With bank deposits, we may be close to peak rates. Therefore, you can lock into these rates for the long term – that could be three, five, or even ten years. Remember that FDs are good for short-term cash holdings for the young and interest income for the elderly, but won't provide inflation-beating returns. For that, you may need to invest in the financial markets. As and when interest rates fall, bond mutual funds may be able to deliver higher returns than FD, and equity mutual funds may benefit from the optimism the markets associate with a pullback in inflationary trends.