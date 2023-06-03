RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Likely To Hold Interest Rate Steady At June Meeting

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to hold rates steady at its upcoming meeting starting June 6-8 in the backdrop of retail inflation remaining below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent for third month in a row in May.

Retail inflation has been trending below RBI's tolerance band since March and in May also it is likely to remain below the 6 per cent upper band, according to analysts.

Analysts unanimously expect the RBI to hold interest rates steady and support growth in the economy. RBI in its last MPC meeting in April kept repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent after increasing it by 250 basis points starting with an off cycle interest rate hike of 40 basis points in May 2022 considering spike in inflation which came after war in Ukraine began in February last year.

"Considering the drop in CPI inflation along with the effects on GDP and GST kitty, we anticipate that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue to hold the pause button. In its previous policy, the MPC clearly stated that its next move would depend on data, and the latest inflation numbers were within the target range," said Mahesh Agarwal, National Head - Wealth, AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd.

Prediction of normal monsoon rainfall by the India Meteorological Department also reiterates the fact that RBI will keep the rates on hold.

"IMD has indicated a normal monsoon, despite some concerns about El Nino, which will provide support to the RBI," Agarwal said.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs India in a report on Friday said the headline inflation will average 5.3 per cent this year, which is within the RBI target of 2 per cent plus or minus 4 per cent, even though they expect some risk to food inflation stemming from crop damages due to unseasonal rains.

Going forward, we see average headline inflation at 5.3 per cent in 2023, which is within the RBI target of 2-6 per cent. This means that in Q2 of 2023 (Q1 of FY24) headline inflation is likely to be around 50 bps below the most recent RBI forecast. This will have the RBI keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent in the June 8 policy meeting and expect the central bank to remain on hold till the end of the year, the agency said in the report.