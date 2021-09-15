RBL Bank To Issue Credit Cards Partnering With Visa; 1 Lakh Cards By Mid-Sept

The private sector lender RBL Bank has restarted issuing credit cards in partnership with Visa Worldwide after a 2 months ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Earlier, a ban was imposed by the Central Bank on MasterCard for issuing any credit, debit, and prepaid cards to new domestic customers.

The ban was imposed from July 14 onwards for not complying with the data localisation requirements as a result of which several private-sector lenders including the RBL Bank which were dependent on MasterCard for its credit card business.

RBL Bank partners with Visa

Earlier in the month of July, the RBL Bank entered into a partnership with Visa Worldwide for issuing credit cards with the payment company. According to the announcement made by the bank, the new card will be initiated issued soon after the technical integration is done, which will take up to 8 to 10 weeks.

Issuing a regulatory filing, the RBL Bank stated that its current run rate of issuing 1,00,000 new credit cards per month will remain affected till any further information is provided on the MasterCard network or the integration process being completed.

Currently, the private sector bank looks forward to issuing 12 to 14 lakh credit cards in the fiscal year 2022 to enable digital payments to the customers. Thereafter, it is estimated that around 1 lakh cards will be issued by mid-September.

The Reserve Bank of India on July 14 restricted the US-based payment giant, MasterCard to onboard any new domestic customers under the credit, debit, and prepaid categories in effect from July 22. The decision was taken for non-compliance on the basis of data storage norms. However, it clarified that the order will not affect the existing Mastercard users.

Earlier in 2018, RBI issued a circular based on the storage of payment system data stating the following:

"All System Providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India."

The Central Bank had also imposed its ban on American Express for similar reasons which resulted in several lenders losing their market share in an exponentially growing market as some of their business rivalries occupied the space it vacated.

With ANI inputs

Image: Unsplash/PTI