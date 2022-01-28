Read Air India’s New Circular To Crew For Flight Announcements; 'Welcome To The Future...'

After nearly seven decades, as Air India was officially transferred to the Tata group, the carrier planned a special welcome announcement for all of its passengers effective January 28. A circular was shared by the airlines with the pilots, cabin staff, and flight stewards after the formal handover that would greet flyers, informing them that Air India was now owned by the Tata Group. Several other notable changes to the airline are also lined up including a recorded message of Ratan Tata's own voice on board the Air India aircraft, revamping the seating arrangements, and change of the crew's dress code.

“Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking… Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank You,” Air India’s circular read.

A 'voyage of excellence’

Founded in 1932 by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata as Tata Airlines, Air India was nationalized in 1953 and returned to the group again in 2021 nearly four months after the Tata Group won the bid led by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh. Earlier taking to Twitter, Air India, also known as the “Maharaja" had shared a poster regarding the partnership with Tata and acknowledged its 'brand new chapter' while welcoming the conglomerate aboard a 'voyage of excellence’. The acquisition of Air India, Air India Express, and Air India SATS Airport Services was completed last month by the Competition Commission of India, who approved the transfer with Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. The 100% stake of Air India [AI] was sold to the Tata conglomerate for over Rs18,000 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: “The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100 percent shares of Air India to M/s Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control.” Meanwhile, as Tata Group acquired the airlines back, it wrote to the carrier: Excited to take off with you!” Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also welcomed the "Maharaja" with a message that read, "We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our group and look forward to working together."

He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, under the landmark privatization program, handed the debt-ridden airlines to the salt-to-software conglomerate after seven decades. Tata Group had hailed the Prime Minister's decision, saying that it philosophically agreed with the Prime Minister’s vision of making the aviation sector affordable. It announced that Tata Sons has paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash to acquire the air carrier back, and has taken debt clearance amounting to Rs 15,300 crore.