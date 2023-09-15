Real Estate Dominates Investment Preferences, Gold Loses Shine: Anarock Survey

Investment choices in India: Real estate's popularity as an investment choice has surged, while gold's appeal has dwindled, according to the Anarock Consumer Sentiment survey for the first half of 2023. The survey results indicate a significant shift towards real estate, for which more than 60 per cent of participants expressed their preference. This figure was 3 per cent higher compared to the previous survey. In contrast, gold's appeal seems to decline, with only 5 per cent of the respondents considering it their investment of choice. This change in sentiment coincides with the resurgence of Fixed Deposits (FDs) as an attractive investment avenue due to rising interest rates.

Home loan concerns

The stability of home loan interest rates, averaging around 9.15 per cent, has contributed to the positive sentiment surrounding real estate. However, nearly 98 per cent of those surveyed expressed concerns that any breach beyond 9.5 per cent could significantly impact their decisions regarding home purchases. The survey also sheds light on the financial challenges faced by the majority of respondents, with over 66 per cent reporting that high inflation has reduced their disposable incomes, up from 61 per cent in the previous year’s survey.

This trend is attributed to ongoing global and local inflationary pressures resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While this has not yet affected housing sales, any further spikes in inflation may hinder the growth of residential property sales.

The survey highlights the dominance of end-users in the housing market, with 67 per cent of respondents planning to buy properties for their personal use, seeking security in an uncertain economic environment. It also noted that 52 per cent of millennials and 35 per cent of Gen X respondents intend to reinvest their gains from other asset classes in future real estate investments.

Homebuyer price preferences

Despite the recent increase in property prices and interest rates, the survey reveals that 59 per cent of homebuyers still prefer mid-range and premium homes in the price range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. The survey shows a 10 per cent increase in sentiment for homes in this budget category since 2020. Amongst these options, homes priced between Rs 45-90 lakh are the most favoured, chosen by 35 per cent of respondents, closely followed by 24 per cent preferring houses priced between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.