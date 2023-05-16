Real Estate Expert, Great Mentor, Greater Speaker: Benchmark Of Holistic Success

There’s no doubt that India’s real estate industry is teeming with accomplished professionals, from prominent developers to astute investors. But there's one personality who stands out from the crowd: Ashwinder R. Singh. With two and half decades of experience in the real estate and financial services domains, the real estate guru and influential thought leader has become a sought-after keynote speaker thanks to his winning blend of wit, wisdom, and unique perspective.

Despite facing adversity at a young age, Ashwinder refused to let that define him. Instead, he channeled his energy into his studies, his work, and his passions. He was raised by a single mother after his father, the Late Col. Sirinder Raj Singh, a war hero who supervised the Indian Army’s final surrender of arms during the 1971 war with Pakistan, was killed in the line of duty during a United Nations mission in Cambodia. Inspired by his father, he knew that to make a difference in the world, he had to be the best he could be. And that's exactly what he did. Time and again, he has set the bar high in whatever he has pursued - a testament to his ideology of finding balance in life while pursuing excellence.

Before he stepped into the complex yet exciting world of real estate, Ashwinder held senior leadership and executive management positions at reputed institutions in the country, including Citibank, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, and Fullerton Securities, where he was one of the co-founders. Equipped with a wealth of experience across diverse roles in assets, liabilities, and wealth management. Ashwinder found a new passion in real estate when he was appointed as the country head - sales and development at IndiaHomes.com, India’s first residential, sales, and institutional broking prop-tech platform.

His unwavering pursuit of excellence, combined with his skillful management of complex P&Ls and business goals amid challenging market conditions. This led him to essay his next role as CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) residential division, where he pioneered the transition of JLL Residential into ANAROCK, one of India’s leading real estate startups. As the co-founder and first CEO of ANAROCK, he built its value proposition, brand strategy, and technology implementation from the ground up, proving once again that a burning determination to seek out excellence and put the best foot forward in all endeavors could set anyone apart in a world where mediocrity is often accepted as the norm.

His real estate and business acumen did not go unnoticed, and he was awarded several accolades for his efforts. Under his leadership, JLL was recognized as the Property Consultant of the Year at the 2016 Real Estate Leadership Awards and the Real Estate and Infrastructure Awards. He was named the Most Enterprising CEO of the Year at the 2016 Real Estate Leadership Awards by the Asian Confederation of Business.

In his next role as the Group Business Head at Bajaj Housing Finance, he effectively led five business verticals covering retail home loans and wholesale lending to real estate developers. Ashwinder R Singh’s successful track record in the residential, capital, and property markets caught the attention of one of the biggest names in real estate in southern India, Bhartiya Urban.

He was soon appointed in his current role as CEO - Residential at Bhartiya City, one of India’s biggest integrated township projects. Ashwinder has recently been appointed as the Co-Chair of the Regional Real Estate Committee of CII and also named the Thought Leader of The Year 2023 by International Brand Equity. Ashwinder is on multiple advisory boards including Construction Week India and RICS SBE, Amity University. In 2022, Construction Week named him the Real Estate Person of the Year, an accolade that is very close to his heart.

Ashwinder R. Singh is not just a real estate powerhouse but is a multifaceted personality who has excelled in diverse fields. Along with his success in real estate, he is also an accomplished author and a keynote speaker. His #1 Amazon bestseller book "A to Z of Residential Real Estate" is an authoritative guide for Indian home buyers, which simplifies the home-buying process with practical tips for both beginners and seasoned investors. The book is an embodiment of his customer-centric and quality-first approach. The book is termed a "mentor in print" by Financial Express.

Ashwinder Singh’s pursuit of excellence extends beyond his professional and personal endeavors. He is a sought-after keynote speaker, sharing his insights and experiences with young people looking to make their mark on the world. He believes that everyone has the potential for greatness, and it is up to each individual to harness that potential and achieve their dreams.

Life can be like a rollercoaster ride with lots of ups and downs and a few stomach-churning moments. But like any good rollercoaster, one needs to keep their hands and feet inside the ride at all times and never forget to hold on tight, enjoy the ride, and focus on the end goal. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Ashwinder Singh believes in - he is like a a verified Spotify artist and a seasoned chef, crafting success stories that are as satisfying as a dish well made.

The authenticity with which he speaks is what makes his speeches worth their weight in gold. He is genuine and transparent, and he speaks from the heart. His speeches are not rehearsed or scripted; instead, they are a reflection of his personality and values. He is not afraid to be vulnerable, and he shares his failures and challenges with his audience, making him relatable and trustworthy and helping him connect with diverse audiences.

What is truly remarkable about Ashwinder R. Singh is that despite achieving so much, he still has that hunger to do more, to be more. He is a man who leads with empathy and is always pushing himself to reach new heights and break new ground, a drive that makes him such an inspiring figure and a beacon of excellence. His speeches remind everyone that with hard work, humility, and a burning passion, anything is possible, and for those who have the courage to pursue their dreams, the sky's the limit.