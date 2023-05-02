Real Estate: Co-working Space Accounts For 27% Net Absorption In Q1 2023

Co-working spaces in real estate is booming. Real Estate experts ANAROCK in a report have shared that co-working share in office real estate absorbtion stood at 27% in Q1 2023, up from 14% in Q1 2019. After the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for flexible office spaces, with major corporations and other businesses, including start-ups, increasingly choosing coworking spaces. According to the most recent ANAROCK statistics, coworking spaces accounted for 27% of the net absorption of about 8.2 million square feet across the top 7 cities in Q1 2023. Prior to the pandemic, in Q1 2019, their proportion of a net office absorption of roughly 9.3 million square feet was only 14%.



Bengaluru and NCR jointly contributed for 66% (about 1.43 million square feet) of net coworking absorption among the top 7 cities in Q1 2023. Around 0.52 million square feet of coworking space were absorbed in Pune and Chennai at the same time. The top 7 cities saw a 90% increase in net absorption during this time, going from 1.3 million square feet in Q1 2019 to roughly 2.18 million square feet in Q1 2023, reflecting the general expansion in coworking demand.



Utkarsh Kawatra, Senior Director - myHQ (ANAROCK Group), says, “Coworking spaces demand weakened considerably after Covid-19 disrupted the workplaces equation across the country. We're seeing a decisive reversal of this negative trend now, with coworking particularly attractive because of the disrupted IT/ITeS employment scenario.” What works very well for coworking now is the fact that such spaces are not concentrated in the city centres, like regular office spaces tend to be. Rather, they're mushrooming across different locations, including residential hubs. Coworking spaces now even operate out of malls and hotels, and many large office parks also have coworking quadrants. This helps companies to remain closer to their employees and thus offer them flexibility.

Flexible office spaces allow firms to deploy instantly rather than having to contend with office layouts and fit-outs, at costs comparable to regular office spaces which also involve long lock-in periods. Coworking spaces are shooting up in major cities with low Grade A offices vacancy levels and a higher demand from start-ups, freelancers and corporates looking to expand. In IT/ITeS-driven cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, the relatively low vacancy levels in Grade A offices have spurred the demand for coworking spaces. "This is also the case with Delhi NCR, where low commercial space vacancy levels have fostered a rich growth environment for coworking setups in areas such as Gurugram and Noida," says Utkarsh Kawatra. "In MMR, corporates looking to expand aggressively and shift their operational divisions to smaller distributed locations are focusing on coworking spaces."

South Cities Top Coworking Demand

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai - the key southern cities - together witnessed net office absorption of approx. 4.6 Mn sq. ft. in Q1 2023. Of this, 26% (or approx. 1.19 Mn sq. ft.) was by coworking players. The western markets of MMR and Pune saw net absorption of approx. 1.48 Mn sq. ft. office space in Q1 2023. Of this, 24% (or approx. 0.35 Mn sq. ft.) was by coworking players. In NCR, 32% (approx. 0.61 Mn sq. ft.) of approx. 1.89 Mn sq. ft. absorbed office spaces were by coworking players. Kolkata saw a mere 0.25 Mn sq. ft. office space absorbed in Q1 2023, of which 12% (approx. 0.03 Mn sq. ft.) was by coworking players.

Advantage Coworking Spaces

"The perception of offices has undergone a profound change since the pandemic - the workplace is now perceived as an environment that must be optimally managed,” says Utkarsh Kawatra. “This necessitates an element of specialisation, in which the flexible space operators fill the niche as specialist workplace management firms. We are increasingly seeing the desire to cultivate an environment of collaborative enterprise that yields tangible benefits to the occupier, both in terms of cost and layout.”

Many companies continue to follow a hybrid working culture, which involves setting up smaller satellite offices or remote teams using neighbourhood on-demand coworking spaces. All these use cases bode well for the coworking industry. Going forward, we are likely to see developers of commercial office assets across the country align with such operators and carve out specialised coworking spaces for them. The expansion plans of major players and the increasing appetite for this format from occupiers, property owners, and coworking operators will fuel growth.