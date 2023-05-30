Recurring Payment Solutions Like ACH And UPI Auto-pay Usage Will Grow: Balaji Jagannathan

A recent PwC India report suggests that UPI is likely to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27. While it further reaffirms widespread acceptance of digital payment modules in the new normal, is the shifting trend similar for banks and other enterprises? How are fintechs transforming the traditional functioning for banks and businesses in the wake of the transformed tech-enabled ecosystem? Moving beyond retail digital payments, what are the changes happening or expected in the recurring payment space? To find out the answers to these questions, we spoke with Balaji Jagannathan, a stalwart in the payment space and Co-Founder & Director of Paycorp.io, a leader in the recurring payment solution space with direct interface with multiple banks. Excerpts from the interview:

How has technology created a recurring payment module for banks and financial institutions?

Ans: There was a time when credit cards, debit cards and net banking enabled the consumers to pay without the involvement of cash. With time, fintechs rode on the wave of technology and provided many more services like enterprise payments, recurring payments that include SI payment as well as payment based on cloud model through ACH. UPI also created many inroads and offered payment options for MSME, e-commerce owners. Single Block Multiple Debit is the latest instrument under UPI that has created trust and surety of payment. Here, the merchant can block the transaction amount in the account of the buyer and debit it once the product has been delivered. This is rising as a preferred option to cash on delivery where the uncertainty of the payment has been eradicated. Recurring payment too is a popular service option for consumers as users can now pay monthly bills to vendors, salaries of employees or quarterly taxes without worrying about deadlines or missing the due date. Auto debited from the account at fixed interval like weekly, fortnightly, monthly, quarterly and even yearly, recurring payment options will be the preferred mode of payment in the near future for all non-discretionary payments.

How your recurring payment module is helping banks and financial institutions to create a market in the credit industry?

Ans: The reason why our recurring payment module is widely adapted is the fact that the payment is assured for the receiver at the fixed time. For the payer, it enables automated timely payment that enables them to save on late fee, arrears of payments. These auto debit solutions have a success rate of 95% when compared to 65% of timely payments received through traditional model. Since the seller / recipient receives his payment the same day, it also brings down the cost of failed onboarding and directly improving his annual revenue by about 2%. With recurring payment options by Paycorp.io one can be assured of maximum benefits, where the bank, the buyer as well as the seller are the stakeholders. Paycorp.io having direct interface with eight banks also helps immensely in smooth functioning of the process.

With UPI transactions expected to account for 90% of retail digital payment over the next 2-3 years, what is the dominant trend expected in the payment space for banks and businesses?

Ans: UPI has already revolutionised the digital payment scenario, as it is now acceptable at high end stores as well as small and micro-businesses. However, fintechs like Paycorp.io are adding more dimensions and making the payment system easier. Today one can pay by just using the payment buttons, gateway APIs, link push options for payment as well as customisable gateway pages that cater precisely to the needs. Small and Micro-businesses get their proceeds credited to their bank account since last 3 years, thanks to UPI. Banks now possess 3 years of revenue data of micro and small merchants. This data is sufficient enough for banks to analyse and assign a credit score to such small and micro-businesses. Banks can now lend to such businesses with clear risk profile information. Thus the credit can be priced competitively. MSMEs can now obtain credit at a much more lower rates due to availability of reliable business data.

Share some details about your role in the recurring payment solution space? Who all benefit from your direct interfaces with multiple banks?

Ans: Paycorp.io has established direct interface with eight top banks in the country. We are able to serve the corporate customers of these banks directly, and that of other banks indirectly through this technology network. Our partner banks are happy to extend our recurring payment (ACH and UPI) gateway to their corporate customers. Therefore, all corporate customers of our partner banks benefit from this. These corporates include NBFCs, other finance companies, utility companies, OTT platforms and many more. Besides, Edutech payments, insurance payment, loan repayment, eCommerce collection, as well as subscription businesses also benefit from our solution. We are also about to launch a comprehensive solution for managing corporate property rentals where rent payment on recurring mode is a major requirement.

How do you see the rise and future of ACH payment gateway? What is the future of payment gateways in the fintech ecosystem for banks and enterprises?

Ans: Recurring payment options such as ACH and UPI Auto-pay have been grossly underutilised and underrepresented. Much of the recurring payment needs have traditionally been addressed by Credit card-based installment payment options. This is a roundabout and expensive proposition to customers.