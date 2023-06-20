Regional Carrier Flybig Orders Two Canadian De Havilland Planes

Gurugram-based regional carrier flybig placed an order for two Canadian De Havilland Aircraft at the Paris Air Show on Monday. The carrier signed a purchase agreement to acquire two Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft and a letter of interest (LOI) for 10 new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G planes, De Havilland said in a press release.

“We are proud to welcome flybig as our first Twin Otter Series 400 operator in India, and for them to explore a potential future purchase of 10 new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft,” said Brian Chafe, CEO of De Havilland Canada at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of flybig Sanjay Mandavia in a statement said, “Twin Otters are the perfect aircraft for India’s UDAN regional airport development program, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for improving underserviced air routes and connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 communities.”

The airline operates in the country's east and northeast regions with 13 destinations. It had a market share of 0.1 per cent in May 2023 as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with an operational fleet of 3 ATR 72 aircraft.

IndiGo announces record order of 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft

India’s largest carrier IndiGo announced a record order of 500 A320 family aircraft from the European manufacturer, Airbus at the Paris Air Show on Monday. With this order, the total number of Airbus orders by Indigo stands at 1,330 aircraft. The estimated list price of the order stands at $50 billion, however, the actual price remains unclear.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody agreement surpasses Air India's order of 470 planes earlier this year as India's two leading carriers prepare for a dramatic increase in regional travel demand.

IndiGo in May 2023 dominated with a 61.4 per cent market share as annual passenger traffic saw a 36.1 per cent growth with a monthly increase of 15.24 per cent as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

With a mammoth share of the domestic Indian market, IndiGo has been able to seize the market thanks to its vast fleet and more destinations as its competitors struggled. IndiGo has cemented its place as one of the biggest Airbus clients.