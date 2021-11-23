Reliance And Paytm's Plummetting Shares Pull Sensex 431 Points Lower On Tuesday

India’s stock market has been on the dip and the crash is being driven by two major companies. Recently listed Paytm and market giant Reliance Industries have been major players in the recent fall. Paytm, which came out with India’s biggest IPO, has been on a free fall since listing. Paytm stocks had a forgetful debut as they closed 27 per cent lower on listing day. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (RIL) stock value fell more than 4 per cent a day after Paytm’s debut as the Mukesh Ambani-led company’s deal with Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled energy giant Aramco fell through.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 431.93 pts to 58,033.96 in the opening session on Tuesday, while Nifty slumped 134.20 pts to 17,282.35. This comes as a continuation of Monday, when Sensex plummeted 1,170 points, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and Paytm among other companies like Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank. The 30-share BSE index ended 1,170.12 points or 1.96 per cent lower at 58,465.89 while the NSE Nifty fell 348.25 points or 1.96 per cent to 17,416.55 on Monday indicating a major slump in the market.

Reliance Industries shares tumble over 4 per cent

One of the two major players leading the market crash, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled over 4 per cent on Monday. The fall came after the company shelved its proposed USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco. RIL had agreed to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi based company. However, the deal was called off by the Ambani-led company after missing two self-imposed deadlines.

The market heavyweight's stock tanked 4.42 per cent to close at Rs 2,363.40 on the BSE on Monday. Continuing on the fall, the RIL stocks on Tuesday opened at a price of Rs 2,333.05 before dropping further. As of 10 am, the shares were being traded at a value of Rs 2,343.15 showcasing a weak performance. The market valuation of the company fell by Rs 69,364.46 crore to reach Rs 14,99,185.71 crore on Monday as per the BSE.

Paytm’s IPO fail

One97 Communications, the parent company of the digital payments firm Paytm entered the Indian stock market on November 18 with a 20 per cent slump over its opening price. The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the NSE, which is a decline of 9.3 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. In a rather unexpected fall, Paytm shares went into a major dip within hours after being available for public trading. During the initial public offering, Rs. 18,300 crore Paytm IPO (India's largest) was subscribed 1.89 times. Currently as of 10 am on Tuesday, Paytm shares are being traded at Rs 1,443. Although the share price has jumped up by over 6 per cent since its Monday closing, the valuation of the shares is marginally lower than its expected price. The IPO’s failure is being looked upon as a major player in Sensex’s slump by investors.

Image: Shutterstock/ PTI