Reliance Annual Report 2021: Company Working On 'potential' Anti-COVID-19 Tapeworm Drug

According to Reliance annual report 2021, the company is working on a new COVID-19 drug and cheaper testing kits as the conglomerate owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani builds an armamentarium against the pandemic, which has ravaged India in the last year. As per its annual report, India's most valuable company is exploring the use of a tapeworm drug, Niclosamids, as a cure for COVID-19.

Reliance in the report said, " Diagnostic kits -- R-Green and R-Green Pro -- have been approved by India’s apex medical research body and it has designed a process to make sanitisers at one-fifth the market cost."

It is important here to mention that Reliance is also trying to address ventilator shortages across Indian hospitals by using 3Dtechnology and a "special snorkelling mask". The Mukesh Ambani-owned company is also designing medical-grade oxygen generators with 5-7 litre capacity per minute, the report added.

When India faced a huge oxygen shortage during the second wave in April, Reliance had repurposed its plants in Jamnagar, which is the world’s biggest oil refinery site, to produce medical-grade oxygen. Last year, it set up a unit to make personal protective equipment kits for the front-line health care workers.

Reliance Industries Ltd launches Reliance Family Support & Welfare Scheme

In a bid to help the families of the employees who lost their lives to COVID-19, Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday announced the Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme. As part of the aforementioned scheme, which goes with the tagline 'We Care', the Indian multinational conglomerate promised to provide the families of the deceased employees the last drawn salary for a stipulated period of 5 years, along with education fees for children and hospitalization charges for spouse and parents.

In a notification released earlier in the day, Reliance Industries Limited talked about the 'the irreparable loss' of the employees, which they bore as 'One Reliance Family'. "While nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one, we remain committed to helping each member of their family cope through this difficult period with faith and fortitude," the Indian multinational conglomerate said and went on to announce the Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,84,41,986 positive cases, out of which, 2,63,90,584 have successfully recovered and 3,37,989 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,34,154 new cases, 2,11,499 fresh recoveries, 2,887 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 17,13,413.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)