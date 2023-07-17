Reliance Brands To Acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma For Rs 300 Crore: Report

Reliance Brands, part of Reliance Retail Ventures, announced plans to acquire Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt-backed Ed-a-Mamma, news agency PTI reported. Ed-a-Mamma is a kids wear company and specialises in providing sustainable clothing options at affordable prices.

Details of the acquisition

Ed-a-Mamma, which was incorporated in 2019, is owned by Eternalia Creative and Merchandising, where actress Alia Bhatt is appointed as a director. Reports reveal that the discussions between Reliance Brands and the Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages, according to industry sources. The proposed deal is estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore.

The deal is expected to strengthen Reliance Brands and the company can cater to the branded kidswear segment, which at present is rapidly growing in India. At present, Reliance Brands have not responded to the deals, stated PTI.

Reliance Brands, as of now, has collaborated with over 50 international brands and runs operations around 200 stores in India. Its parent company Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is the holding retail operations company of the Indian Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Brands, established in 2007 has a robust portfolio of brand partnerships that includes AK-OK, Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Ritu Kumar, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.

(With PTI inputs)