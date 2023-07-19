Reliance Industries Hits New Record High, Market Capitalisation Surpasses Rs 19 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries witnessed a surge in its share prices, touching a record high during intra-day trading on Wednesday. The stock rose as much as 0.8 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,845 with its market capitalisation surging above Rs 19 lakh crore.

The bellwether stock opened for trading at Rs 2,832 on the BSE and touched an intraday high of Rs 2,845 and low of Rs 2,820. The stock has so far this month rallied over 6 per cent after it announced that it will demerge its financial services business into a different entity starting July 20, Thursday.

Market Valuation

As a result, the market valuation of the company witnessed a remarkable surge, increasing by Rs 17,456.07 crore to reach Rs 19,16,225 crore.

It's worth noting that on July 10, the company's shares had already reached a 52-week high of Rs 2,755 on the BSE.

Jio Financial Demerger

Jio Financial Services (JSFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), is scheduled to undergo a demerger process on Thursday, July 20. RIL had previously announced on July 8, through a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), that the National Company Law Tribunal had granted approval for the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services. The record date for the demerger has been confirmed as July 20, 2023.

During its September quarter earnings report last year, RIL had revealed its intention to separate its financial services business and list it independently on the stock exchanges as Jio Financial Services Ltd. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the demerger through an order dated June 28 (uploaded on the NCLT website on July 5).

In May, both shareholders and creditors gave their consent for the spinoff of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd, which will be renamed as Jio Financial Services.

The demerger ratio has been set at 1:1, meaning that for each share of RIL held before the record date of July 20, shareholders will be awarded one share of JFSL. The listing of JFSL is expected to take place within the next two to three months.

JFSL share

Experts have highlighted that Jio Financial Services will hold approximately 413 million treasury shares of RIL, equivalent to around 6.1 per cent of RIL's total outstanding shares. As a result, JFSL will own a 6.1 per cent stake in RIL.

Once Jio Financial Services is separated from Reliance Industries, the share price of RIL will need to be adjusted based on the valuation assigned to Jio Financial Services.

According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services is expected to be valued at over Rs 1.52 lakh crore, positioning it as the fifth-largest financial services firm in India. On the BSE, Reliance Industries' stock closed 1.16 per cent higher at Rs 2,447.80.