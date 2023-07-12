Reliance Industries Lifts Equity Benchmarks Ahead Of Inflation Data, Earnings

Equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries, ahead of domestic and US inflation data for June and the quarterly results season.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10 per cent at 19,458.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10 per cent to 65,685.54.

Winners and Losers

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with fast moving consumer goods rising 0.4 per cent and oil and gas gaining nearly 1 per cent.

The information technology (IT) index fell 0.5 per cent ahead of quarterly earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech, due after market hours on Wednesday.

"The upside in markets is limited from here on because of the continous rally," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors. "It will be good if the market consolidates for some time, especially on concerns that inflation may rise again due to uneven monsoon and rise in food prices."

Investors await the inflation print, due later in the day. Retail inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June due to rising food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

GST on online gaming

Among individual stocks, online gaming stocks Delta Corp , Nazara Technologies and Onmobile Global tumble between 4 per cent and 10 per cent , after the government imposed a 28 per cent tax on the turnover of online gaming companies.

The country's top firm by market capitalisation Reliance Industries gained over 1 per cent and led the index gains after brokerage Morgan Stanley reiterated "overweight" on the stock, citing visibility of multiple catalysts for growth.

Just Dial jumped over 7 per cent after UBS reiterated "buy" and raised earnings estimates on likely margin expansion.

Asian markets rose over 0.5 per cent , mirroring gains in Wall Street, ahead of the US inflation data.

The US consumer price index is expected to have risen by 3.1 per cent in June, likely to be the lowest since March 2021, easing rate concerns

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty extended gains on Tuesday on the back of auto and consumer stocks, tracking their Asian and European peers.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.43 per cent to 19,439.40, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.42 per cent to 65,617.84.

Asian markets climbed 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.