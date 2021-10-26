Reliance Jio-BP Opens First Petrol Pump With EV Charging Infrastructure For Electric Cars

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A joint venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy supermajor BP on Tuesday announced the opening of their first petrol pump that offers multiple fuel choices, including EV charging infrastructure.

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, the two firms said in a joint statement.

"Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class Mobility Stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers," it said.

The firms said Jio-bp will provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience.

In 2019, BP had bought a 49 per cent stake in over 1,400 petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance for USD 1 billion.

The existing petrol pumps of Reliance have since been transferred to the joint venture, which plans to scale them up to 5,500 by 2025.

Reliance holds the remaining 51 per cent stake in RBML. RBML has already received the marketing authorisation for transportation fuels.

India's auto fuel retailing is dominated by public sector oil companies that own the majority of 78,751 petrol pumps in the country. RBML has 1,427 outlets while Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has 6,250 pumps. Shell has 285 petrol pumps.

"The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months," the statement said.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

"Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move - including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time," it said.

The joint venture plans to leverage Reliance's vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp's extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

"Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed 'ACTIVE' technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean," the statement said.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

"The heart of the convenience offering is making refreshments available to customers who are on the move, through the Wild Bean Caf. The 24x7 Shop has India's largest retailer, Reliance Retail as a partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery. Wild Bean Caf, an international on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee alongside a blend of regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake," it said.

Jio-bp will offer a network of Express Oil Change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations, providing free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

In addition to these new value propositions, Jio-bp ensures end-to-end automation-backed 'Quality & Quantity' assurance, giving each customer full value for every rupee spent at Jio-bp Mobility Stations.

To create unmatched customer experience, exciting new value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network are also in the offing.

