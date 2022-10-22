Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani Rolls Out Jio True 5G & 5G-enabled Wi-Fi From Rajasthan

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani on Saturday launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan. He also announced the start of the True 5G Welcome offer in Chennai after Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

With these announcements, six cities have become a part of the Jio True5G Welcome offer. During the welcome offer period, Jio users will be able to enjoy the 5G services without any charge. It also allows non-Jio users to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

Launching the services, Akash Ambani said, "Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer."

"Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions," he added.

The Jio chairman said that 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in the largest cities. "It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G," he said.

The company said that it is introducing "JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services" in high-footfall areas such as educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, religious places, commercial hubs and other places.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled Wi-Fi services.