Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: Additional 29 days validity on Rs. 2,545 recharge plan

Reliance Jio has launched a new limited-time recharge offer. The Reliance Jio Happy New Year recharge offer comes with a 365 days validity. The new price of the plan is Rs. 2,545 and the plan offers 1.5GB of high-speed data daily. The offer is valid up to January 2, 2022, after which the additional 29 days included in the validity will not be available. Those who are interested in availing of the offer can head on to the MyJio application or the official website to recharge with the Reliance Jio Happy New Year plan. Read along to find out more details about the Jio Happy New Year Offer 2022.

After increasing its prepaid tariff rates, Reliance Jio is now offering a 20% cashback on three of its recharge plans. Users will be able to use the cashback across Relaince's chain of retail and online stores. The plans eligible for cashback are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 666 and Rs. 719. Previously, these plans were priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 555 and Rs. 599 respectively. The cashback will be credited back to the user's account within three days from the date of recharge. The cashback that users will get is limited to Rs. 200 per day. Eligible stores where users can avail the cashback to get discounts on items include JioMart (sells daily use items such as grocery), Ajio (a Reliance-owned clothing platform), Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital (experiential electronics store) and Netmeds.

Reliance Jio New Year 2022 recharge offer

The Rs. 2,545 originally offers 336 days of validity. As a part of the offer, the recharge plan is now offering 365 days of validity. Other benefits of the plan include a total data allowance of 504GB, which will be available on a 1.5GB per day basis. Users can make unlimited voice calls and send 100 SMS per day while using the plan. Additionally, users will also have access to other complimentary services such as JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV and more.

Notably, Reliance Jio is the first telecommunication service provider to offer a 30-day prepaid plan at Rs 1. The plan will help all users who do not wish to spend a lot on prepaid recharges by keeping their accounts active. However, the plan is not visible on the MyJio application for all users. Until now, the company has not revealed any information on its availability. Additionally, Reliance Jio subscribers will soon be able to recharge their service via WhatsApp. During a recent event, Akash Ambani confirmed that WhatsApp recharges will be available for Jio subscribers soon. Additionally, the telecom company is also about to launch its JioMart service on WhatsApp. Both the developments are likely to take place in the coming year.