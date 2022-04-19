Reliance Jio launches six JioFiber plans with unlimited internet: Read details here

Reliance Jio has launched new JioFiber plans for new and existing postpaid subscribers. The plans offer unlimited internet and even bundle entertainment applications like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. These plans will be available for users from April 22, 2022, and will be priced from Rs. 399 to Rs. 3,999. Read along to find out more details about the new JioFiber plans by Reliance.

Reliance JioFiber new postpaid plans

Rs. 399 JioFiber plan will offer unlimited internet at 30mbps. If users subscribe to this plan, they can pay an extra Rs. 100 per month and get access to six entertainment apps and if they pay an extra Rs. 200 per month to get access to 14 entertainment apps.

Rs. 699 JioFiber plan offers unlimited internet at 100mbps. Just like the plan mentioned above, users can pay the additional amount to get six of 14 entertainment apps with the JioFiber plan.

Rs. 999 JioFiber plan offers unlimited access to the internet at 150mbps. This plan comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Rs. 1,499 JioFiber plan offers unlimited internet at 300mbps. This plan also includes Amazon Prime Video and a Netflix subscription worth Rs. 199 per month.

Rs. 2,499 JioFiber plan will offer unlimited internet at 500mbps. This plan includes Amazon Prime Video and a Netflix subscription worth Rs. 499 per month.

In related news, Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to launch Jio cricket plans that offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar. It is important to note that while all the plans come with different data allowance and validity, all of them offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs. 499 for free. This plan allows users to access movies, live sports and TV shows on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. However, the number of devices that can be logged in with this pack remains limited to one and the max video quality offered to subscribers is 720p along with a stereo audio quality.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar