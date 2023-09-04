Reliance Jio Seeks To Raise Up To $2 Billion In Loans To Fund 5G Plans

Reliance Industries’ telecommunication arm, Jio Infocomm, is in talks to raise up to $2 billion in offshore loans to fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Ericsson, according to media reports.

Financial services company BNP Paribas will be acting as lead arranger.

BNP Paribas will provide $1.9 billion-$2 billion over a nine-month period, during which the telecom company will pay back Ericsson, BNP and some other banks, the report added.

The report neither mentioned the individual amounts that Jio will pay back to Ericsson, BNP and other entities in the loan deal nor clarified whether BNP was acting on behalf of a consortium.

The fundraise is through a discounted process, and the implicit interest rate will be arrived at over the nine-month period, the report further said.

Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson, in October last year said that its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions will be deployed in Jio's 5G rollout in India.

Jio had tied up with Swedish export credit agency EKN for a $2.2 billion funding to finance the equipment and services for the 5G plan, Reliance Industries said in its latest annual report.

Jio has been in loan talks to help finance its 5G rollout, including reports of signing a deal with Nokia for $1.7 billion.