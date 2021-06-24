'Reliance Jio To Use Google Cloud For 5G': Mukesh Ambani 'making India 2G-mukt & 5G-yukt'

In a big announcement on Thursday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio has collaborated with American tech giant Google to use the latter's cloud services for Jio's 5G technology in India. This announcement was made on Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday. Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube.

In its annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani also revealed that in order to develop 5G ecosystem, Jio is working with several global partners to not only make India '2G-mukt but also 5G-yukt' as it aims to develop a range of 5G devices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Twitter to reiterate what Mukesh Ambani said in RIL's annual general meeting.

Not only this, Jio also teamed up with Google and has jointly developed a smartphone 'JioPhone Next' featuring the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio. Said to be an ultra-affordable and packed with cutting edge features, JioPhone Next is said to be available in the market from September 10, the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Excited to announce the next steps in our partnership with @RelianceJio to accelerate India's digitization, starting with a new affordable Jio smartphone with an optimized @Android experience, and a 5G collaboration between Jio & @GoogleCloud.https://t.co/Wi9DExPU6b — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 24, 2021

'Reliance Jio is world's second largest mobile data carrier'

On the marquee event, Mukesh Ambani also highlighted that JioFiber, which is the flagship internet broadband service of Reliance, has acquired over 2 million new premises over past year. With a cumulative base of 3 million active home and business users, JioFiber has become the largest and the fastest-growing fixed broadband operator in India, Mukesh Ambani said.

"Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing state-of-the-art 5G technology signifying a quantum leap to next frontier of wireless broadband. Our 'Made in India' solution is comprehensive, complete and globally competitive," Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance Jio is world's 2nd largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs a month, said Mukesh Ambani while adding that there has been a 45% growth in data consumption in the last year alone which is a testament to the rapid pace at which India is digitizing.

Mukesh Ambani made a slew of announcements related to solar and new energy business along with the launch of JioPhone Next at 44th Annual General Meeting. Ambani also announced the induction of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco chairman into RIL board.