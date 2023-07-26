Reliance, L&T, Tata Motors Power Sensex, Nifty Ahead Of Fed Decision

Indian equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, boosted by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Motors, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.58 per cent at 19,794.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.65 per cent to 66,789.13 at 10:03 am.

Sectoral gainers and losers

All the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with auto index rising over 0.75 per cent. Automaker Tata Motors jumped as much as 4.06 per cent to a record high after reporting a better-than-expected profit in the June quarter and a capital restructuring plan.

Index heavyweight L&T climbed 3.71 per cent to a record high on strong first-quarter results and approval of a share buyback plan. L&T and Tata Motors were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.94 per cent after a report said Qatar sovereign fund was in talks for a stake in the company's retail arm.

"The consolidation in the markets over the last few sessions is very healthy," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital. "There could be room for re-rating of valuations in domestic equities due to strong earnings performance in domestic-linked sectors and stable macro fundamentals."

Asian markets

In contrast to Indian equities, Asian peers were subdued ahead of the Fed policy decision, due at 11:30 pm.

"Recent encouraging (US) inflation data has led to optimism that the Fed rate hike on Wednesday could be the last, and traders will be looking for confirmation from the central bank," said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity99.

Among individual stocks, Can Fin Homes tumbled as much as 7.3 per cent after the housing finance firm said that employees at one of the branches committed a fraud of about Rs 38.53 crore by transferring funds into different personal bank accounts.

