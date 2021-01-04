Reliance Moves Court Against Vandalism Of Jio Towers: 'No Interest In Corporate Farming'

In a big development, Reliance Jio has moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the vandalisation of its telecom towers in Captain Amarinder Singh ruled-Punjab. The company has sought government intervention for the protection of its assets. RIL, through Reliance Jio Infocomm, moved the High Court on Monday, seeking urgent government intervention to "bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants".

As per a statement issued by RIL, "These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states. The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals." The statement also added that vested interests were taking advantage of the farmers' agitation to launch an "incessant, malicious, and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance". Reliance had earlier clarified that it had nothing to do with the farm laws since it has no interest in corporate or contract farming

According to PTI sources, more than 176 signal transmitting sites have been vandalised in the last 24 hours. PTI quoted sources and also stated that as many as 176 towers have been damaged since Saturday. The total number of telecom towers which have been damaged so far is 1,40,111.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had appealed to farmers to not cause inconvenience to the general public with such action. He also said that the farmers should continue to exercise the same restraint as they had shown over the past several months of their agitation. The statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read, "Pointing out that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the Covid pandemic, the chief minister urged the farmers to show the same discipline and sense of responsibility which they had been exercising during their protest at the Delhi border, which has completed one month, and also earlier during their agitation in the state."

Punjab CM vs Governor

The Punjab CM is embroiled in a war-of-words with the Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and during the ongoing farmers' protest. On Saturday, Singh hit out at Governor Badnore for summoning the state DGP and Chief Secretary over the vandalism of Jio Network towers. He called the move 'a vicious game-plan of the BJP' to undermine the peaceful agitation of the farmers. Asking the Punjab Governor to summon him instead, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Governor should have taken up the matter directly with him as he was the custodian of the Home Portfolio.

