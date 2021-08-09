Reliance Planning Big Entry Into Sports Broadcasting, May Bid For IPL Rights: Report

Amid the euphoria over the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the annual excitement over the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been put on the backburner. Phase 2 of the IPL 2021 will kickstart from October 19, 2021 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. However, the sports broadcasting industry is also witnessing related buzz that is just as significant as what happens on the pitch. Going by the report of exchange4media, Reliance Industries is planning to venture into sports broadcasting through its subsidiaries - Network18 Group and Reliance Jio.

The report also suggests that Reliance Industries' first big move in this regard is likely to be the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction, the process for which will reportedly start towards the end of 2021. BCCI will be issuing a new tender for the IPL media rights by the end of this year. Currently, the IPL is broadcasted at the Sports Sports Network. STAR India won the Indian Premier League (IPL) global media rights from 2018-2022 with a consolidated bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore. Notably, the BCCI- Disney Star India contract of IPL broadcasting will expire in early 2022.

Apart from Reliance Industries, Amazon India will also try its luck in getting the broadcasting rights of the Indian cricket extravaganza, as per reports. Other broadcasting giants in the fray will be Disney Star and Sony Pictures Network

IPL 2022 on Reliance Industries' radar?

The report also stated that various executives from rival networks have already been offered roles for the new sports channel - listing that Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head of Advertising Gulshan Verma has joined JioAds as CEO recently.

In July, Viacom18 had picked up LaLiga rights for India. The tournament will be aired on Voot and MTV. Not only LaLiga but it had also acquired Nidahas Trophy (India vs Bangladesh) which was aired on the Hindi movie channel Colors Cineplex in 2018.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, had placed their bids for IPL digital rights and BCCI media rights in the previous round. However this time Jio might place a consolidated bid for both TV and digital rights of IPL.

Reliance already owns IPL team Mumbai Indians which is currently the defending champion. Apart from this, Reliance also owns the Indian Super League (ISL) football league.

IPL 2021 Schedule

According to the updated IPL 2021 schedule, the second leg is set to be played from September 19 to October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played across 27 days including the playoffs and the final. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

