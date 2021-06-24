'Reliance Producing Over 11% Of India's Medical-grade Liquid O2': Nita Ambani At RIL AGM

Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani on Thursday said that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) did not cut salaries, bonuses or any other compensation of its employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Nita Ambani said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. Stating that the pandemic has tested the very spirit of humanity, she said that even in the darkest hour, the country's spirit has shone brightly.

While addressing 44th RIL AGM 2021, Nita Ambani said, "We as people have come together and fought this battle. We did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation of our employees throughout the COVID situation."

Nita Ambani addresses 44th RIL AGM 2021

Speaking about how Reliance Industries Limited contributed to India's fight against COVID-19, Nita Ambani said that India faced an acute shortage of medical oxygen as soon as the COVID-19 cases surge earlier this year. "Reliance swung into action on a war footing immediately," she added.

Informing that Reliance traditional never produced medical-grade liquid oxygen, the RIL Foundation's founder and chairperson said that when the need arose, the company immediately repurposed its Jamnagar refinery within days to produce high-priority medical grade liquid oxygen and within 2 weeks, it ramped up production to a massive 1,100 MT oxygen per day.

She said, "You will feel proud to know that today Reliance is producing over 11 per cent of India’s medical-grade liquid oxygen. It is the highest by a single company at a single location. We are providing medical oxygen to 1 out of every 10 COVID-19 patients in India and offering this service to the nation free of cost."

Nita Ambani further said that RIL's Mission 'Vaccine Suraksha' is one of India's largest corporate vaccination drives, to vaccinate 20 lakh people, including retired employees, partner company employees, and their families free of cost.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)