Reliance Q3 Net Profit Jumps 41.5% To Rs 18,549 Crore; Jio Platforms' Net Profit Up 8.8%

Reliance Industries has reported a 41.4% on-year jump in profit to Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter that ended on December 2021. The company's revenue from operations soared 54% to Rs 1,91,271 crore for the Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 1,23,997 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue of the country's biggest company by market value rose 9.5% over the previous three months and 52.2% year-on-year to Rs 209,823 crore. Income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

Reliance Retail revenue rises 53% to Rs 50,654 Cr

Reliance Retail's Consolidated Gross Revenue for Q3 is Rs 57,714 crore, which is 52% Year-on-Year growth. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 50,654 crore.

The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had posted a pre-tax profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 2,312 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

"Reliance Retail delivered a landmark quarter posting all time high Revenue and EBITDA as operating environment returned to normalcy," RIL said in a post-earnings statement.

“Reliance has posted best-ever quarterly performance in 3Q FY22 with a strong contribution from all our businesses. Both our consumer businesses, Retail and Digital services have recorded the highest ever revenues and EBITDA. During this quarter, we continued to focus on strategic investments and partnerships across our businesses to drive future growth,” said Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Jio revenue up at Rs 19,347 crore

The revenue of Reliance Jio in the October-December quarter stood at Rs 19,347 crore. The Gross revenue of the telecom operator was Rs 24,176 crore, while the quarterly operating revenue (net of GST) was Rs 20,597 crore. Jio Platforms has posted an 8.8% rise in net profit at Rs 3,795 for Q3. The revenue stood at Rs 24,176 crore.

The total customer base of Jio Platforms stood at Rs 42.1 crore at the end of December 2021, compared to about 41 crore a year ago.

Image: PTI, Representative