Reliance Q4 Net Profit Rises 22.5%; Becomes 1st Indian Company To Hit $100 Billion Revenue

Reliance Industries (RIL), headed by India's one of the richest men Mukesh Ambani, on Friday reported a 22.5 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom and digital services and strong momentum in the retail business.

Its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 16,203 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from Rs 13,227 crore last year, the firm said in a stock exchange filing. Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 60,705 crore on a revenue of Rs 7.92 lakh crore (USD 102 billion) for the full fiscal 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).

As per reports, RIL's profit declined 12.6 per cent in March quarter from Rs 18,549 crore in the previous December quarter. Its revenue from operations has come in at Rs 2,11,887 crore from Rs 1,54,896 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said reports. With this, it becomes the first Indian corporate to cross $100 billion in sales revenues.

Gautam Adani Regains Richest Asian Tag Surpassing Ambani

Meanwhile, last month, regaining the richest Asian tag with $100 bn wealth, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani entered the centibillionaires club.

The Indian tycoon reached the $100 billion mark leaving behind Mukesh Ambani, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With this latest shift on the index, Adani is now the tenth richest person in the world, while Reliance Industries chairman Ambani slipped to the 11th position globally with $99 billion wealth.

“Adani’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular,” Bloomberg said in its report. In 2017, Amazon's Jeff Bezos was the first to hit the $100 billion milestones since Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates back in 1999. Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk is now the world's richest person with a fortune of $273 billion and the one who joined the group in 2020.