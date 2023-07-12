Reliance Retail Counted In As Prospective Buyer For Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), along with Jindal (India) and GBTL, has emerged as one of the three potential buyers for Future Enterprises, which is currently undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The resolution professional of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has released a provisional list of Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRA) that includes these three companies. The deadline for the submission of resolution plans by the PRAs is set for August 24, 2023.

Future Enterprises, part of the Future Group, had faced CIRP initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier this year due to a plea filed by its operational creditors. Notably, RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is also among the potential buyers for another Future Group flagship firm, Future Retail, which is also undergoing CIRP.

Previously, FEL was part of a deal announced in August 2020, wherein 19 group companies, including FEL, were to be transferred to Reliance Retail in a Rs 24,713-crore merger. However, Reliance Industries called off the deal in April last year, leading to defaults on interest payments by FEL on its non-convertible debentures.

The resolution professional has received a total claim of Rs 7,014.83 crore from secured creditors, with Rs 6,952.42 crore being approved, and claims worth Rs 8,805.09 crore from unsecured creditors, with Rs 5,313.27 crore being admitted. Additionally, there are claims from operational creditors and statutory dues, along with claims from FEL employees.

FEL is involved in various business activities, including manufacturing, trading, leasing of assets, and logistics services. It also holds investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures across sectors such as insurance, textile manufacturing, and supply chain and logistics.