Reliance Retail Launches JioBook Laptop For Rs 16,499, Here’s How To Buy

Reliance Retail has introduced the JioBook, a 4G-LTE-powered laptop aimed at all age groups. Branded as 'India's First Learning Book,' the JioBook is priced at Rs 16,499 and will be available from August 5, 2023, through Reliance Digital's online and offline stores and Amazon.in.

The JioBook boasts of an elegant design with a matte finish, an ultra-slim build, and weighs a mere 990 grams. It offers 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, powered by an octa-core chipset for seamless multitasking. The device features an 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, an Infinity keyboard, and a large multi-gesture trackpad.

With the JioOS operating system, the JioBook aims to redefine the learning experience, catering to learners of all ages. The device is expected to transform the way people learn, enabling personal growth and skill development. From online classes to learning to code or exploring new ventures, the JioBook offers a versatile platform for various learning endeavours.

Reliance Retail spokesperson stated, "We are dedicated to introducing innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering, catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options."

Earlier this month, Jio launched the internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones priced at Rs 999, bundled with a cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data.

This offering aimed to accelerate the '2G Mukt Bharat' vision, targeting the 250 million mobile subscribers still using 2G feature phones in India. The beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones began on July 7, 2023.

How to pre-book JioBook?

To get your hands on Reliance Retail’s JioBook, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to Jiobook.com

On the landing page of the website, you will find a ‘Buy for Rs 16,999’ button

Click on the button and you will get two options: Reliance Retail and Amazon

JioBook will be available for pre-booking on only these platforms

Choose the platform of your choice

Pre-book your Jiobook by executing the order

Will Jio capture the laptop market share?

Brokerages analysing the sector observed that the attractive pricing of the Jio Bharat phones would enable Jio to gain market share in the lower-end segment and indicated a reduced likelihood of tariff hikes in the near term.

With the launch of the JioBook, Reliance Retail seeks to continue its foray into affordable, technology-driven products, catering to India's diverse population and driving digital inclusion across the nation.

The JioBook's lightweight design, connectivity options, and advanced features position it as an appealing option for a wide range of consumers seeking a versatile and affordable laptop for their learning and productivity needs.

(With PTI inputs)