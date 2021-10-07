Reliance Retails Signs Agreement With SEI To Open First 7-Eleven Store In India

The US-based convenience store 7-Eleven Inc (SEI) has signed an agreement with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited to launch the first 7-Eleven store in India. The announcement was made on Thursday by Reliance Retail further informing that the first 7-Eleven store will open on October 9, Saturday in Mumbai.

This came days after Future Retail ended its franchise agreement with 7-Eleven on a mutual basis.

Issuing a statement, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Director, Isha Ambani confirmed that the first 7-Eleven store will be opened in Andheri and will later roll out more 7-Eleven stores in other neighbourhoods and commercial areas of greater Mumbai. Furthermore, SEI's agreement with RRVL will look forward to implementing and localise its convenience retail business in India further bringing its process and practices in an expanded form.

Also, the agreement will become a major contributor to generating local employment and creating an ecosystem for convenient foods.

"At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store to India", Isha Ambani said on Thursday.

Future Retail terminates its agreement with 7-Eleven Inc

Earlier in 2019, Future Group's firm Future Retail went into an agreement with 7-Eleven for operating stores under its brand name. After working together with SEI for almost one and a half years, Future Retail terminated its agreement earlier this week as it could not meet the targets for opening 7-Eleven stores in India and meeting franchise fee payments.

Following this, the Future Group had also agreed to sell its retail assets to Reliance but faced obstacles after Amazon challenged it. In the month of April, Amazon moved the Supreme Court of India against an order passed by Delhi High Court. This order disallowed Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) to sell its business to Reliance Retail in a deal of Rs. 24,713 crore. Kishore Biyani - led FRL told the Delhi High Court on February 4 that Amazon was opposing the Rs. 24,713 crore deal with Reliance as the Mukesh Ambani led company was a competitor, a contention denied by the US-based e-commerce giant which was interested in salvaging FRL.

(With agency inputs, Image: Shutterstock)