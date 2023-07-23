Reliance Retail's Trends Stores Get A Tech-enabled Makeover To Attract Younger Customers

Reliance Retail is undergoing a comprehensive overhaul of its Trends fashion stores across India, incorporating new-age, tech-enabled features like self-checkout counters and electronic shelf labels. The aim is to appeal to the younger generation of shoppers and offer them fresh and unique experiences.

Around 150 Trends stores pan-India will be revamped, sporting an all-new brand identity. The transformation encompasses changes to the store's appearance, from the façade to fixtures, lighting, ceiling, and flooring, making it more aspirational and enticing for customers.

Reliance rebrands Trends

Trends, an affordable fashion & lifestyle retailer, currently operates more than 2,300 stores across India, catering to over 1,100 towns and cities. The retailer has already launched its first revamped store with the new brand identity in Surat, and more such stores are slated to open shortly.

Reliance Retail has committed to implementing the new format in all future Trends stores, with the possibility of including a dedicated space to showcase local artisans and promote the city's unique identity.

Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Reliance Fashion & Lifestyle, highlighted the incorporation of several new-age tech interventions in the Surat store, such as self-checkouts, electronic shelf labels, RFID-enablement, and dual-sided cash tills. Additionally, global best practises in merchandising and product display have been embraced to facilitate quicker product discovery.

Trends plays a significant role in Reliance Retail's garment sales and currently operates more than 4,000 fashion and apparel stores, housing popular brands like Trends, Centro, Azorte, and Fashion Factory. Prasad emphasised that the new concept retains warmth and inclusivity, appealing to a wide range of town classes.

"We have dedicated space in our stores where local artists are invited to express the city's identity in their most unique/artistic ways. The start has been made with the Surat store where the city's skyline has been represented with thread work," said Prasad.

The innovative new concept was designed by an international innovation studio.

Reliance’s quarterly results

Reliance's recent quarterly results showed a shift towards premiumisation in its retail business, with increased spending on items like apparel and footwear. The stores witnessed a surge in footfall and higher average bill values as customers displayed a preference for smart casuals and leisurewear suitable for both office and non-office settings. The evolving customer behaviour indicates a merging of office attire and casual wear, further influencing Reliance Retail's strategies.

Overall, the revamping of Trends stores with modern features and appealing brand identity is expected to bolster Reliance Retail's presence in the Indian fashion and lifestyle market, capturing the preferences of the tech-savvy younger generation.



