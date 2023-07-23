Remote Work Becomes Key Factor In Job Search, Companies Adapt To Attract Talent

The shift towards remote working and flexible work arrangements has led to a change in jobseeker preferences, with an increasing number of individuals prioritising work flexibility over salary. Experts view this trend as a unique opportunity for companies to attract and retain top talent.

The survey

A survey titled 'The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out', conducted by Indeed India and based on responses from 1,810 individuals, including 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers, revealed that two-thirds of respondents prefer hybrid or remote working engagements.

Further findings from the survey show that 71 per cent of these respondents consider the freedom to work from home, set flexible hours, and take breaks as needed to be crucial factors in their job search process.

The appeal of remote and flexible work arrangements is not limited to jobseekers alone. The survey found that 63 per cent of jobseeker respondents expressed their preference for hybrid working, a blend of working from home and the office. Interestingly, 51 per cent of companies also indicated that they offer such flexibility in their operations.

Changing preferences

Experts in the field highlight that the changing preferences reflect the evolving priorities of today's workforce. Annanya Sarthak, co-founder, and CEO of Awign, a job search application for gig workers, noted that jobseekers now value work arrangements that provide flexibility, autonomy, and improved work-life balance. They seek greater control over their projects, schedules, and work locations to align with their personal aspirations.

Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech, pointed out that companies can leverage the growing need for flexibility as a talent magnet and strengthen their employee relationships. Modern HR technologies enable most roles to be performed remotely without compromising productivity, making flexible arrangements more feasible for employers.

To embrace these new working preferences effectively, companies should adopt remote work policies and provide the necessary tools for remote work. Jayita Roy, VP HR at recruitment firm Adecco India, recommended that companies develop hybrid work policies that include communication guidelines, flexible work hours, secure technology tools, and robust data security measures. By doing so, companies can foster a positive company culture and use hybrid working as a powerful tool to attract and retain talented professionals.



(With PTI Inputs)