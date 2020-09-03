Republic Bharat & Republic TV Break News TV Records; Historic Viewership For Network

In yet another stunning achievement in the Indian TV news media space, Republic Media Network has extended its lead as the Nation's number one news network, with both Republic TV and Republic Bharat recording historic viewership atop the English and Hindi news markets respectively.

Republic TV & Republic Bharat achieve historic viewership

Republic TV, which has been the most-watched English news channel in the country since the first week of its launch on May 6, 2017, has garnered a market share of 53.12% in week 34, which once again means that it was more watched than all the other competitor channels combined.

Likewise, Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has again beaten AajTak to remain the most-watched Hindi news channel in the country, with a historic market share of 19.56%, leaving the others in the space far behind.

Republic TV unstoppable for 173rd consecutive week:

Republic Bharat's dominance continues:

Republic Bharat has also beaten AajTak to remain the most-watched Hindi news channel with a market share of 19.56% in week 34, an improvement of over 3% as compared to previous week which had market share of 16.40%, widening the gap with the second-best.

Republic Media Network unbeatable in Prime Time

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data regarding India's primetime news-watching habits show that Republic and Republic Bharat are peerless. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's Poochta Hai Bharat on Republic Bharat and The Debate on Republic make the rest redundant.

On Republic TV, The Debate with Arnab in the super primetime category 9.00 pm - 10.00 pm has garnered 77.4% market share in week 34. Meanwhile, Poochta Hai Bharat continues to be the most-watched show in the 7.00 pm - 8.00 pm category among Hindi news with a market share of 26.87%.