Republic Economic Summit: Centre Steps Up Measures To Boost Post-COVID Travel & Tourism

Ahead of the Republic Economic Summit, Republic World is exploring some of the crucial topics pertaining to it. Even as the world and India continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and tourism has started to pick up the pace again following an increase in the country's vaccination drive. Even the Union government has taken several steps in a bid to boost domestic and international travel. Here are some of the positive developments pertaining to travel and tourism in India.

Srinagar to Sharjah flight

On October 24, Wadia Group operated airline GoAir commenced the first-ever direct airline to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Srinagar. GoAir is now operating four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah. Following its inauguration, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu stated that the move will enhance economic bonds between India and UAE. Mattu expressed that the two countries which have deep cultural, social ties, hopefully, will have economic bonds too. Even passengers who travelled on the first flight to Sharjah welcomed the move and said that it will give a boost to the tourism sector in the Union Territory.

Centre expresses confidence over India's potential to become hub of religious tourism

In September on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had remarked that the 'Religious tourism' sector in India is extremely wide and has a huge potential to grow. He stated that after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, tourism received a boost peace restored in the erstwhile state. Thakur has said that people were visiting religious places and the number of tourists has been constantly increasing.

“I personally believe that the area of religious tourism in India is large. If you see in Himachal Pradesh, there are three times more tourists than the population and out of which two-three part of that tourist are also'religious tourists'," said Anurag Thakur .

Bharat Gaurav Trains

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains. The trains have been introduced in order to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. Vaishnaw remarked that tourism sector professionals should develop and identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Some of these are - Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram. Apart from this, the service providers are expected to offer all-inclusive package to tourists including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc.

India's potential to become an International Health Tourism Hub

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had exuded confidence that India has the potential to become a hub of international health tourism. Mandaviya emphasised that preventive care was an essential component of the health sector. The Union Minister also spoke about initiatives such as Khelo India and yoga play that will play a vital role in realising the aim of a healthy society.