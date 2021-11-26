Republic Economic Summit: Digital Honchos Discuss Data Regulation, Market Scope, Valuation

As India's internet users grow to 825.30 million, Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ focused on the boost to 'Digital India'. In its panel titled ‘The Future is Digital’, Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami talks to Ajit Mohan (Vice President & MD, Meta India), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder Zerodha), Sameer Nigam (CEO & Founder, PhonePe), A S Rajgopal (Founder, MYn), Sajith Sivanandan (MD, Google Pay) and Noopur Chaturvedi (CEO NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited) to discuss the digital vision for India. Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ held at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, will see India's top politicians, entrepreneurs, investors discuss the Indian growth story as the economy 'gears up'.

‘The Future is Digital’

As 'Facebook' transforms into 'Meta', Ajit Mohan - MD, Meta India, explained that cheap high-quality broadband had accelerated India's internet penetration. He said, "So much change has happened in such a short period of time with people coming online with cheap high-quality broadband. We've not even scratched the surface of the implication of 800 million people being online".

Speaking on Meta's potential in the world's biggest market, he added, "We are obliged to make a lot more out of India than it being just a market. We can solve the agenda of equity - as an enabler for economic growth and prosperity, and because we've discovered scale, to find answers for the world. There is a lot of capital coming into India which will result in a lot of tech capacity being built here".

Cautioning the many startups' craze for valuation, Nikhil Kamath - Co-founder True Beacon and Zerodha said, "Many VCs have come to India and invested ridiculous amounts of money to own tiny parts of start-ups. They have hedged their risks in a balanced way by putting half of their funds in unicorns and keeping rest of their capital in the US. The obsession with valuation will come back to bite us in the future. VCs only care whether the next round of funding happens, not its scale".

Narrating PhonePe's payments journey, its CEO & Founder Sameer Nigam said, "80-85% of our customers are from Tier-2 & beyond, and 70% of them are from Tier-3 cities & beyond. The digital age is here. Search, social, content, news - per capita consumption is highest in India". He also batted for regulations on data usage by companies saying, "People are used to getting services for very cheap, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. If data is the most precious commodity that people can trade on for the next 10-15 years, then let's have regulations there".

Echoing similar concerns on data security, A S Rajgopal - Founder, MYn said, "We're at the dawn of Web3.0, in which a lot of decentralisation will happen. It's about the citizens being the sovereign. The policies and frameworks have to be thought through, there's a threat to the privacy of citizens". He also disputed Meta India's statement on having an obligation to make more out of India than just treating it as a market, questioning Meta's misuse of its user's data.

Highlighting the factors of digital success, Sajith Sivanandan, MD Google Pay said, "It's been said, to succeed in India you have to know your ABCD - Astrology, Bollywood, Cricket, Divinity. Our version of ABDC is Affordability, to Build for businesses, the right Context, and D is developing for all".

Similarly, Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL) said, "India's tryst with digital started with Aadhaar. It changed the way services were meted out to consumers. Unless we are able to empower small businesses, we would not be able to reach the trillion-dollar digital goal".

The India Economic Summit 2021

As India emerges with a rising economy in the post-COVID world, Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions on its macro and microeconomic picture with India's top economy players. Panels discussions are being held on ‘Building Momentum For India’s Century', 'Investing In India Inc', 'The Future Is Digital', 'The Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'. Several one-on-one discussions will also be held with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and other industry leaders.