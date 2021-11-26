Republic Economic Summit: Investors Discuss Pitfalls Of Start-ups; Set 90 Mn Jobs Target

As IMF projects India's GDP to grow at 8.5%, Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ discusses with some of the biggest wealth creators in India about 'accelerating India'. In its panel titled 'Investing in India Inc' Republic TV's Niranjan Narayanaswamy & Rhythm Anand Bharadwaj talk to CP Gurnani (MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra), Imtaiyazur Rehman (CEO, UTI Asset Management), Prashanth Prakash (Founding Partner, Accel) and Sanjay Kukreja (CIO, ChrysCapital) to analyse ways to strengthen and catalyze the private sector. Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ held at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, will see India's top politicians, entrepreneurs, investors discuss the Indian growth story as the economy 'gears up'.

'Investing in India Inc'

Talking about the opportunities for the Indian economy in the post-COVID era, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani says that technology linking all sectors together is the solution. Batting for an emerging India, he proclaimed that India's time to shine has arrived and it will only grow. He also lamented at the bagges pulling down India Inc- referring to the prolonged legal battle in Satyam fraud case and retroactive tax case currently in arbitration with Vodafone ltd.

"The common thread is technology, and that's where I think the biggest opportunity for India's corporates are. India ka time aayega, aur aaya hai," said Gurnani. Lamenting on lengthy legal battles, he added, "We still have not settled the Satyam cases, there is a baggage on our legal system. The good news is that we have come so far because there is progress". Citing another example, he asked, "Why does it take a Vodafone case for 4 successive govts to realise it created a bad impression about India?"

With India's investment booming, several companies hesitate in investing in unicorns and start-ups, noted UTI asset management CEO Imtaiyazur Rehman. Talking about common pitfalls start-ups fall into while seeking valuation, he said, "To quote the Bhagwad Geeta, greed leads to such mistakes. The greed of unicorns and entrepreneurs to become big overnight leads to mistakes".

Urging transparency and governance to be the bulwark of investment, he added "Family-owned companies must transform to professionalism and transparency in corporate governance must be of the highest standards. We as secondary investors via IPO, worry only on governance and transparency". Envisioning India's economic boom, he asserted, "By 2030 we need to generate 90 million jobs. As per Mckinsey, it's $2.3 trillion, and the way the govt is liberalising, it will happen".

Narrating ChysCapital investment journey, its CIO Sanjay Kukreja said, "We have seen coming up to almost 100 investments in India. I have not seen a more capital-abundant country like India. Availability of risk-taking capital has really scaled in the last 10 years. It is creating opportunity for entrepreneurs to take risk".

Explaining the factors investors weigh before parking capital, he added, "Are we backing fundamentally backing good people who believe in wealth creation and think of private equity and not debt capital. That is a mindset shift that is happening mainly in some sectors like IT, digital etc. There were a lot of sectors where 10-15 years ago there was much less transparency. Governance is a critical factor for us to decide whether we go and invest".

Focusing on booming agritech, Accel Founding partner Prashanth Prakash said, " I see Agritech as a big shift. 100 million families have really not progressed. Startups & entrepreneurs will have to make it happen".

The India Economic Summit 2021

As India emerges with a rising economy in the post-COVID world, Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions on its macro and microeconomic picture with India's top economy players. Panels discussions are being held on ‘Building Momentum For India’s Century', 'Investing In India Inc', 'The Future Is Digital', 'The Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'. Several one-on-one discussions will also be held with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and other industry leaders.