'Republic World' Rolls Out Super-sleek Design, UX And New Features To Disrupt Digital News

Republic Media Network is proud to announce that it has now rolled out a new, game-changing and disruptive mobile news website update. The rollout marks the Network’s successful implementation of the first phase of remodeling and redefining the digital news space. The all-new Republic World experience on mobile comes just days after the Network’s big-bang Bengali channel launch. Republic Bangla has already created a splash with its aggression on non-stop exclusive content, widest news-gathering ability and most dynamic news formats

Continuing on its unstoppable path of expansion, the digital pillar of Republic Media Network has just got ultra-interactive, uber fast and extremely exciting with all new features and a world-class design. With new and engaging specifications for trends and shareability amongst other features, the mobile website of Republic Media Network has introduced a whole new dynamic to how the digital news industry operates.

Speaking on the latest innovations by Republic World, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, “ I am so proud that just days after we disrupted the Bengali news genre with the launch of Republic Bangla, our teams have delivered this smashing digital news experience on Republic World. The features are mind blowing and will be rolled out in a phased manner to users. The idea was to put the controls back in the hands of the user and that’s exactly what is being delivered by Republic World. I am personally really excited about the interactive elements as it brings me even closer to my audience.” READ | 'Republic World' slated to disrupt digital news genre with a world-class user experience

As part of the on-going phased roll-outs, users will be the controller of ‘What is Trending’, and have the tools to curate their own set of stories to revisit later. With this, the digital destination ensures a user-centric digital news experience that is unparalleled in India. With a sleek, refreshed and energetic design, smooth technology and ease of navigation, the website delivers a fast and content-rich browsing experience. Made for a fast-paced on-the-go user, the website has optimized mobile browsing.

Innovative interactivity and cutting-edge technology have come together to make watching, reading and interacting with sections like ‘Arnab Online’ seamless. With exciting new features vis-a-vis interacting with Arnab, users will be closer than ever to India’s most-watched anchor.

With interactive features like connecting with Arnab Goswami on ‘Arnab Online’-- the Network’s Editor-in-Chief’s only official digital feed-- users will be able to join his on-air shows, ask their questions to panelists and have a customised digital viewing experience.

Designed after deep analysis and thorough research, the mobile website has been built for a seamless digital news experience with the fastest load time in the genre. The website is a catch-all of Republic Media Network’s Live Channels in one destination. The user now has the ability to switch channels with ease right with one swipe on the Republic World in different languages.

Republic Media Network continues to lead the news revolution in India. Besides breakthrough innovation and configuration on its digital player Republic World, the Network is fast expanding across regions and languages to emerge as a digital-tech media powerhouse. Currently, on broadcast, the news network has more than 300 million viewers, and this number is all set to boom with the launch of R. Bangla, which is Republic Media Network’s Bengali news channel. A continuing theme that is rooted across all platforms and mediums of the Republic Media Network remains putting the news first, people first and Nation First.

The phased rollout of Republic World’s new-age digital news experience affirms the Network's commitment to its users to disrupt the genre and they know it and will continue as Republic World pilots even more exciting features and innovations in the weeks to come.