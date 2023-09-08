Reserve Bank Of India Approves Dipak Gupta As Interim MD & CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI approves Dipak Gupta’s appointment: Dipak Gupta has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to assume the role of interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a period of two months.

In addition to this interim position, Gupta currently holds multiple responsibilities at the bank, overseeing IT, cyber security, customer experience, and business intelligence. He previously served as the Joint Managing Director of the bank.

Background

Gupta's association with Kotak Mahindra Bank dates back to 1999 when he initially joined as an Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd (KMFL). He has played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the bank's retail business, even before the institution acquired its banking license in 2003. He also served as the first CEO of Kotak Mahindra Primus Limited, the KMFL–Ford Credit joint venture.

Gupta's educational background includes an engineering degree in electronics from Banaras Hindu University in 1983, followed by a post-graduate diploma in management from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in 1985.

This appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim leader of Kotak Mahindra Bank reflects his long-standing and influential tenure within the organisation, as well as his substantial experience and expertise in various key areas of banking and finance.